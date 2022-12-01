991 players register for IPL 2023 mini auction, check details here

IPL 2023 mini auction: The IPL Player Registration closed on 30th Nov 2022. A total of 991 players (714 Indian and 277 overseas players) have signed up to be part of the IPL 2023 Player Auction set to take place on 23rd December 2022 in Kochi. The players' list includes 185 capped, 786 uncapped and 20 players from Associate Nations. Some big names like Cameroon Green, Joe Root and Adil Rashid have already hinted about registering themselves for the upcoming mini-auction. Among the 277 overseas players, 52 are from South Africa, 33 from West Indies and 57 from Australia.

The detailed list is as below:

· Capped Indian (19 players)

· Capped International (166 players)

· Associate (20 players)

· Uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons (91 players)

· Uncapped International who were a part of previous IPL seasons (3 players)

· Uncapped Indians (604 players)

· Uncapped Internationals (88 players)

The country-wise breakdown of 277 overseas players is listed below:

The 10 Indian Premier League teams have already announced the retained players list and will now look to improve the balance of their squads following the mini-auction.