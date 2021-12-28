Australia retain Ashes urn with massive innings win, Scott Boland picks six wickets on debut

Australia have retained the Ashes urn with a massive innings and 14 runs win on Day Three of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday (December 28). Debutant Scott Boland picked up 6/7 in four overs and England were bundled out for just 68 in their second innings.

Hosts Australia now have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the Ashes heading into the fourth Test. All-rounder Cameron Green dismissed last man James Anderson for 2 to end the match for Australia.

The 32-year-old Victorian had astonishing figures of 6-7 as England’s batsmen capitulated for 68 before lunch on day three on a glorious day at the MCG. England had resumed on 31/4, their faint hopes pinned on captain Joe Root and Ben Stokes building a partnership.

But it all went up in smoke as paceman Mitchell Starc bowled Stokes for 11 before Boland started an incredible spell of fast bowling. He had Jonny Bairstow lbw for five, Root out for 28 and tailenders Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson each out for ducks.

“I thought we had a pretty good chance of winning but I had no idea we would do it before lunch,” said Boland. “That’s my best ever figures ... Nothing happened that quickly.”

England have only pride to play for but appear to have little left in reserve, with their top order a massive problem. Their batsmen were skittled for 185 in the first innings and have yet to reach a total of 300 in the series.

“Credit to Australia, they blew us away last night and they`ve outplayed us in this test match and in this series so far,” Root said. “We’ve got a lot of hard work to do to make sure we come back strong in the last two games.”

Earlier, England and Australia’s cricketers have been cleared to play day three of the third Ashes Test in Melbourne after all testing negative for COVID-19, Cricket Australia said on Monday. The players undertook PCR tests after two England support staff and two of their family members tested positive on Sunday. Play starts at 10:30 am local time (2330 GMT).

Brief Scores: England 185 & 68 (Joe Root 28; Scott Boland 6/7, Mitchell Starc 3/29) lost to Australia 1st innings 267

(More to come)