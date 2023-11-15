BREAKING: Babar Azam Resigns As Pakistan Captain From All Formats Of The Game After Poor Cricke World Cup 2023

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam has stepped down from captaincy, he announced on X later on Wednesday. Pakistan failed to qualify for the knockouts of the World Cup in India, finishing at the fifth spot in the points table. As per reports, there was high pressure from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Babar to quit the leadership position.

In a post on X, Babar wrote that he ahd many highs and lows as captain on and off the field since taking over the leadership role in 2019 but he wholeheartedly and passionately represented Pakistan on the field.

"Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats. It's a difficult decision but I feel it is a right time for this call," said Babar.

