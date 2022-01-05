Breaking: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s daughter Sana tests COVID-19 positive

There is more bad news in store for former India captain and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly as his daughter Sana has now tested COVID-19 positive. Sana’s COVID-19 test came out positive on Wednesday (January 5).

Apart from Sana, Ganguly’s uncle Debashish Ganguly, cousin Shuvrodeep Ganguly and sister-in-law Jasmine Ganguly have also tested positive, according to reports. Sana is 20 years of age and did her schooling from Kolkata's La Martiniere for Girls and Loreto House School. After completing her schooling, Sana went to Oxford University for higher studies. Just like her mother Dona, Sana is also a trained Odissi dancer.

Ganguly, who was discharged on Friday last week after testing negative for the Omicron variant but positive for Delta variant, will remain in home isolation for the next fortnight under doctors' supervision, he said. The 49-year-old was rushed to the Woodlands Multispeciality hospital on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test came positive for COVID-19. Ganguly received "Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy" after admission. Ganguly is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to news reports.

This was the third time that Ganguly has been hospitalised this year after January, when he was admitted twice after complaining of chest discomfort. Ganguly had actually suffered a heart attack while exercising at his Kolkata home and underwent a right coronary angioplasty.

