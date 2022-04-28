BREAKING: Ben Stokes confirmed as England men's Test team captain

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been named as England Test captain, replacing Joe Root.

He becomes the 81st captain of the England Men’s Test team. The ECB Interim Chair and Chief Executive Officer approved the appointment on Tuesday evening following the recommendation by the Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket, Rob Key.

"I am honoured to be given the chance to lead the England Test team. This is a real privilege, and I’m excited about getting started this summer," said Stokes after accepting the offer from ECB.

"I want to thank Joe (Root) for everything he has done for English Cricket and for always being a great ambassador for the sport all across the world. He has been a massive part of my development as a leader in the dressing room, and he will continue to be a key ally for me in this role," he added.

Tom Harrison, ECB Chief Executive Officer, said he is delighted that Stokes has agreed to take up the job.

"I am delighted that Ben has agreed to become England Men’s Test captain, which is another great achievement in his extraordinary career in an England shirt. He cares deeply and passionately about what it means to represent England and he will lead us into a new era with great pride. It’s an important summer for our Test side and Ben will I am sure relish the challenge before him and his team," said Harrison.

Stokes made his Test debut in December 2013 and has played 79 Test matches so far.

He was named vice-captain in February 2017 and also stood in as captain when Root was absent for the birth of his second child in the summer of 2020.

The Durham star currently has 5,061 Test runs at an average of 35.89. He has taken 174 wickets with the ball and is amongst the best all-rounders in the world.