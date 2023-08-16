BREAKING: Ben Stokes Reverses Retirement Decision, Returns To England ODI Team Ahead Of Cricket World Cup 2023

Defending ODI World Cup champions have received a big boost with all-rounder and Test skipper Ben Stokes reversing his decision to retire from ODI cricket. Stokes has been called up for the four-match ODI series against ODI World Cup 2019 runners-up New Zealand which will begin on September 8.

“The England Men’s selection panel has named the squads for the upcoming Metro Bank One-Day International Series and Vitality IT20 Series against New Zealand,” the England Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

“Ben Stokes returns to the England Men’s ODI set-up after deciding to reverse his decision to retire from the format while uncapped Surrey quick Gus Atkinson is included in the 15-player squad,” the statement added.



The squad for the four-match T20I Series against the Blackcaps includes three players who are uncapped in the 20-over format – Atkinson, Josh Tongue and John Turner. Tongue made his England debut during the drawn Ashes 2023 series earlier this summer while Hampshire right-armer Turner makes his first England squad.

Stokes return will be massive for Jos Buttler-led England team, who will begin defense of their ODI World Cup crown against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5.

“We have been able to name two extremely strong squads that underline the depth of talent we enjoy in white-ball cricket,” England men’s national selector Luke Wright said in the statement.

“The return of Ben Stokes only adds to that quality with his match-winning ability and leadership. I am certain that every fan will enjoy seeing him back in an England ODI shirt again. We’re also excited to give first international call-ups to both Gus Atkinson and John Turner while Josh Tongue has deserved a place in the T20 squad after impressing during the Ashes,” Wright added.

“Any series against New Zealand is closely fought and will provide us with an ideal opportunity to test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world.”

England ODI squad vs New Zealand: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

England T20I squad vs New Zealand: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, John Turner, Luke Wood

England v New Zealand T20I Series schedule

1st T20: Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street - 30 August

2nd T20: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - 1 September

3rd T20: Edgbaston, Birmingham - 3 September

4th T20: Trent Bridge, Nottingham - 5 September

England vs New Zealand ODI Series schedule

1st ODI: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff – 8 September

2nd ODI: The Ageas Bowl, Southampton – 10 September

3rd ODI: The Kia Oval, London - 13 September

4th ODI: Lord’s, London - 15 September