IPL 2022: Big blow to CSK as THIS player ruled out of tournament

Chennai Super Kings bowler Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 owing to a back injury.

According to results of the scan, Chahar will be out for at least four months for the back injury, Times of India newspaper reported. Chahar had been recovering at the NCA from a quadriceps tear and was trying to get fit for the IPL 2022. “He had also started bowling in the nets at the NCA in Bengaluru, but the fresh injury will keep the man, who was bought by CSK for Rs 14 crores, out for quite a while,” said a report.

As reported earlier, the CSK pacer, who was recovering from a quadriceps injury at the NCA in Bengaluru suffered a second injury at the NCA – a recurrence of old back injury.

CSK, led by Ravindra Jadeja, are already facing issues with their team combinations and their bowling department is missing a quality pacer. CSK lost 4 games on the trot before beating RCB to open their account in the league thanks to superb show from experienced Robin Uthappa and young Shuvam Dube.

Chahar was bought by CSK for a whopping sum of Rs 14 crore at the mega auction and his injury is a big hit to the chances of defending champions in the ongoing season. No replacement has yet been announced by CSK.