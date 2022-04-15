हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

IPL 2022: Big blow to CSK as THIS player ruled out of tournament

Chennai Super Kings bowler Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 owing to a back injury.

IPL 2022: Big blow to CSK as THIS player ruled out of tournament
Source: Twitter

Chennai Super Kings bowler Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 owing to a back injury.

According to results of the scan, Chahar will be out for at least four months for the back injury, Times of India newspaper reported. Chahar had been recovering at the NCA from a quadriceps tear and was trying to get fit for the IPL 2022. “He had also started bowling in the nets at the NCA in Bengaluru, but the fresh injury will keep the man, who was bought by CSK for Rs 14 crores, out for quite a while,” said a report.

As reported earlier, the CSK pacer, who was recovering from a quadriceps injury at the NCA in Bengaluru suffered a second injury at the NCA – a recurrence of old back injury.

CSK, led by Ravindra Jadeja, are already facing issues with their team combinations and their bowling department is missing a quality pacer. CSK lost 4 games on the trot before beating RCB to open their account in the league thanks to superb show from experienced Robin Uthappa and young Shuvam Dube. 

Chahar was bought by CSK for a whopping sum of Rs 14 crore at the mega auction and his injury is a big hit to the chances of defending champions in the ongoing season. No replacement has yet been announced by CSK.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketDeepak ChaharIPL 2022CSKChennai Super KingsDeepak Chahar ruled out of IPL 2022
Next
Story

IPL 2022: Good news for Delhi Capitals as THIS big player returns to squad ahead of RCB game

Must Watch

PT7M14S

Badhir News: 5 suspects of Gorakhnath attack in custody