Defending champions Chennai Super Kings have had a horror start to their IPL 2022 campaign after losing four games in a row. Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK are getting ready to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their fifth game of the season in Mumbai on Tuesday (April 12), but ahead of the match they have received some bad news regarding their star all-rounder Deepak Chahar.

The CSK pacer, who is yet to play his first match of IPL 2022, has been recovering from a quadriceps injury at the NCA in Bengaluru. It has now emerged that Chahar has suffered a second injury at the NCA – a recurrence of old back injury.

The back trouble for Deepak Chahar could potentially spell the end of his hopes to take some part in the IPL 2022.

“We are not aware of this back injury. He has been working very hard to get back to shape and play again for us. But for now, he remains unavailable”, a source close to CSK management was quoted as saying by Insidesport.in website.

Chahar was one of the star performers for CSK’s title-winning season in IPL 2021. He picked up 14 wickets in 15 games last year.

Former Australian cricketer and the current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey has indicated that every member of the four-time IPL champions was behind new captain Ravindra Jadeja despite the string of early losses, adding that the team was looking at a couple of wins, which would help the all-rounder ‘feel more relaxed as captain’.

The IPL 2021 champions have lost all their four matches in the current edition of the tournament and are placed 10th and last on the points table, with critics attributing the poor run to a change in captaincy. Hussey conceded that making Jadeja skipper was a huge change and everyone was supporting him as he tries to emerge a strong leader of the side.

“Yeah, it (making Jadeja skipper) is a big change. Obviously, MS Dhoni was the captain for such a long period of time and he has done an amazing job. But the great thing is that he is still here to help Jadeja along the way in his first year as captain. So, I know that Jadeja and MSD are talking almost every day about captaincy, about tactics and how leadership works along with Stephen Fleming the coach, and to try and make the transition as smooth as possible.

“Everyone respects Jadeja very highly and we are coming to terms with a new captain and how Jadeja likes to go about it. But, so far so good, he is doing a very good job, and I am just hoping we can get a few wins on the board very soon to help Jadeja feel more relaxed as captain. Everyone is supporting Jadeja and we are hoping for some victories very soon,” added Hussey.

