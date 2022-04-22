The Covid-19 continues to trouble Delhi Capitals camp in IPL 2022. After six members fell prey to the virus in the last week, another case has emerged, and this time not in the squad but among the family members of Ricky Ponting

A family member of Delhi Capitals Head Coach tested positive for Covid-19 on April 22 ahead of DC's clash vs RR. The family has now been moved into an isolation facility and is being well taken care of.

However, Ponting has tested negative for the virus. Yet he will remain in isolation for five days as precautionary measure. That means Ponting won't be seen in the DC dugout when the team takes on Rajasthan Royals in April 22 game.

He will, therefore, not be present at the ground for tonight's game against Rajasthan Royals. The franchise requests for Ponting and his family's privacy to be respected in the current scenario. — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 22, 2022

"Ponting himself has tested negative twice subsequently. However, in the best interest of the team, the management and medical team has decided that he will remain in isolation for five days, as he was a close contact. He will, therefore, not be present at the ground for tonight’s game against Rajasthan Royals. The franchise requests for Ponting and his family's privacy to be respected in the current scenario," said the DC press release.

"The condition of all individuals in the bubble who have tested positive so far is being closely monitored. The team looks forward to everyone's speedy recovery," the release further said.