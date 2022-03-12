Breaking: Faf du Plessis named as new RCB captain

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) named the new captain on March 12 (Saturday) and it is former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis who will be leading Bangalore from IPL 2022.

Faf takes over from Virat Kohli, who quit RCB captaincy last year and will be hoping to win the first title for the franchise.

Faf has played in 100 matches in IPL, scoring 2935 runs with the highest score of 96. He has 22 fifties and played with a strike rate of 131.08.

Faf played a crucial role in helping CSK clinch the IPL 2021 title. He smashed 86 off 59 balls to take CSK to their fourth title.

I know how tactically sound Faf du Plessis is as captain and we wantwd that in RCB, said RCB head coach Mike Hesson

Faf said that he is deeply grateful for this oppurtunity:

Ab de Villiers, a good friend of Faf and former RCB player, said, "I would like to connect with the players first and foremost as RCB captain."