ICC Cricket World Cup Schedule Announced, Tournament Begins On October 5, Final On November 19

BCCI and ICC announced the schedule of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Tuesday in Mumbai. The tournament begins on October 5 and concludes on November 19 with the final. Kolkata's Eden Gardens and Mumbai's Wankhede, two iconic Indian cricket grounds, will host the semi-finals while the final will be played at the largest cricket stadium in the world which is the Narendra Modi cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. The tournament begins with the first match between England and New Zealand on October 5 at Ahmedabad. Hosts India will play their first match on October 8 against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

Team India led by Rohit Sharma will meet Babar Azam-led Pakistan on October 5 at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour 2023 was launched on a stratospheric scale _



Countdown to cricket's greatest spectacle has begun _



More __ https://t.co/mKCK0WYxIg



#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/Tphyn9Qvxm — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 27, 2023

ICC, in a their world cup schedule release, stated that 10 teams will take part in the tournament. So far, only eight teams having qualified for the Cricket World Cup. The final two spots will be taken by the the end of the Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, which concludes on July 9. The tournament will see all ten teams play each other in the round-robin format. The best four teams will qualify for the semi-finals.

Indian team schedule reads as follows: After first match vs Australia on October 8 in Chennai, India will fly to Delhi to play Afghanistan on October 11. On October 15, they move to Ahmedabad to play Pakistan. India vs Bangladesh match will be on October 19 in Pune while India will play New Zealand at Dharamsala on October 22. India will also play England on October 29 in Lucknow. Mumbai will host India vs Qualifier on November 2. India vs South Africa on November 5 in Kolkata. India vs Qualifier on November 11 in Bengaluru.

Not to forget, the silverware will travel to a total of 18 countries, starting June 27. The list of countries where the World Cup trophy will travel to include Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, USA, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, the United States of America and the host country India.