Breaking: Ishan Kishan Named As KL Rahul's Replacement For World Test Championship Finals

KL Rahul suffered an injury to his right upper thigh while fielding during Match 43rd of IPL 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on 1st May. After consultations with specialists, it has been decided that Rahul will undergo surgery at the earliest followed by rehab at the National Cricket Academy for the same. He is ruled out of the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

Ishan Kishan is yet to play a Test match for India. Earlier this year, he was part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad but he did not get chance to play for Rohit Sharma's side in the red-ball format. (Also read: MS Dhoni To Make Test Comeback For WTC Final? Ravi Shastri Answers)

Jaydev Unadkat sustained a left shoulder injury by tripping over the side rope while bowling in the nets. A specialist consultation has been sought and the left-arm fast bowler is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru undergoing strength and rehab sessions for his shoulder. A decision on his participation in the WTC final will be taken at a later stage.

Umesh Yadav sustained a minor left hamstring injury during Match 36 of IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on 26 April. The fast bowler is currently under the care of the KKR Medical Team and has started low-intensity bowling as part of his rehab process. The BCCI Medical Team is in regular touch with KKR Medical Team and is closely monitoring Umesh's progress.

NEWS - KL Rahul ruled out of WTC final against Australia.



Ishan Kishan named as his replacement in the squad.



Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.



The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Ishan Kishan as KL Rahul's replacement.

In KL Rahul's absence, Ishan Kishan is expected to be the backup keeper behind KS Bharat.

India's squad for WTC final

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.