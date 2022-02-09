Breaking: It's official! Ahmedabad franchise to be called Gujarat Titans - check here

The Ahmedabad franchise of the India Premier League will be called Gujarat Titans.

The Gujarat Titals will be led by Hardik Pandya. he was bought for Rs 15 crore. The other players they picked in the draft are Rashid Khan (Rs 12 crore) and Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore).

On the name of the team, Hardik Pandya said: "It is a pretty amazing feeling to be honest, Loved the name.Shows our characters. It means a lot to me. When I see the happiness, you know my family, they stay in Gujarat and the kind of pride I see in their eyes, that means a lot. Great opportunity for me as well. This is going to be a learning curve for me."

