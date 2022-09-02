England announced the squad for T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday (September 2). Jos Buttler will lead the side. One big omission from the squad is Jason Roy who has been struggling for form. Ben Stokes also returns to the T20 squad. Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone also feature in 15-man squad.

England squad for T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Baistow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

England Men's selection panel also named a squad of 19 players for the seven-match IT20 tour of Pakistan, which gets underway later this month in Karachi.

Chris Jordan (finger) and Liam Livingstone (ankle), will continue their rehab and will not tour Pakistan ahead of the World Cup but remain on track to be fit for the tournament in Australia.

England captain Jos Buttler, recovering from a calf injury, will tour Pakistan, but he is expected to be available to play during the latter stages of the seven-match series. In Buttler's absence, Moeen Ali will captain the side.

England Men's IT20 Squad Tour of Pakistan (19 players)

Jos Buttler Captain, Moeen Ali Vice-Captain, Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Jordan Cox (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Richard Gleeson (Lancashire), Tom Helm (Middlesex), Will Jacks (Surrey), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Reece Topley (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Luke Wood (Lancashire), Mark Wood (Durham)