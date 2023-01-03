topStoriesenglish
BREAKING: Jasprit Bumrah to make comeback in ODI series against Sri Lanka, confirms BCCI

The National Cricket Academy has deemed the bowler fit after he underwent rehabilitation (NCA). He will soon be a member of the Team India ODI group.

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been added to India's ODI team for the forthcoming Mastercard 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka by the All-India Senior Selection Committee. Due to a back ailment, Bumrah has not played cricket since September 2022 and was disqualified from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The National Cricket Academy has deemed the bowler fit after he underwent rehabilitation (NCA). He will soon be a member of the Team India ODI group.

"Bumrah was out of cricketing action since September 2022 and was also ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup due to a back injury. The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon," BCCI said in a statement.

Sri Lanka will be touring India from January 3 to January 15 for three T20Is and three ODIs. The first match of the series will be held on January 3, 2023, in Mumbai while the second and third will take place on January 5 and 7 in Pune and Rajkot respectively.

The ODIs will be held in Guwahati, Kolkata and Trivandrum on January 10, 12 and 15 respectively. All-rounder Hardik Pandya led India's T20I squad against Sri Lanka in the three-match series to be held in Mumbai. Suryakumar Yadav has been named vice-captain of the Indian T20I team. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are not part of India's T20I squad.

India's squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar.

India's updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

