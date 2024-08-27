Netizens React As Jay Shah Becomes Youngest ICC Chairman Ever

Jay Shah who has served as Chair of the Asian Cricket Council since January 2021 and BCCI Honorary Secretary since October 2019, has been elected unopposed as the next Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC). He will begin this role from December 1, 2024, confirmed by ICC's official website.

Fans could not keep calm after Shah became the youngest ever Chairman in ICC's history. Checkout the reactions below...

Jay Shah has been elected unopposed as the next Independent Chair of the ICC.https://t.co/Len6DO9xlE ICC (@ICC) August 27, 2024

I hope Jay Shah proves to be the best ever ICC chairman in history and revives bilateral series between India & Pakistan. I hope he brings Team India to Pakistan for the first time in 17 years for Champions Trophy



Best wishes to @JayShah for his new role pic.twitter.com/VG2k0U25md August 27, 2024

2009-2013: GCA Executive Board Member.



2013-2015: GCA Joint Secretary.



2015-2019: BCCI's Finance & Marketing committee.



2019-2024: BCCI Secretary.



2024 - ICC Chairman. pic.twitter.com/3LxMIISaOw Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 27, 2024

OFFICAL - JAY SHAH BECOMES THE NEW ICC CHAIRMAN...



Jay Shah becomes the youngest ICC Chairman pic.twitter.com/usz1BUUl6U Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 27, 2024

