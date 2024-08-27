Advertisement
Netizens React As Jay Shah Becomes Youngest ICC Chairman Ever

Checkout social media's reaction after Jay Shah became the youngest ICC Chairman ever.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2024, 08:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Netizens React As Jay Shah Becomes Youngest ICC Chairman Ever

Jay Shah who has served as Chair of the Asian Cricket Council since January 2021 and BCCI Honorary Secretary since October 2019, has been elected unopposed as the next Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC). He will begin this role from December 1, 2024, confirmed by ICC's official website.

ALSO READ - Jay Shah Elected Unopposed As ICC Chairman, Set to Assume Role On December 1

Fans could not keep calm after Shah became the youngest ever Chairman in ICC's history. Checkout the reactions below...

(More to follow)

