KL Rahul ruled out of India vs New Zealand Test series, Suryakumar Yadav named as his replacement

India Test opener KL Rahul has been ruled out of Test series against New Zealand, the BCCI confirmed on November 23 (Tuesday). He will replaced by Suryakumar Yadav, said the BCCI release.

"Team India batsman Mr. KL Rahul has sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh and has been ruled out of the upcoming 2-match Paytm Test series against New Zealand", read the release.



Rahul is set to undergo rehabilitation at NCA in preparation for the series against South Africa scheduled next month.

He has been replaced by Suryakumar Yadav, who has been waiting for his chance for a number of years.



"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mr. Suryakumar Yadav as KL Rahul’s replacement," said the release.

Not to forget, Ajinkya Rahane will be leading the side in absence of Virat Kohli, in the first of the Two Tests. Kohli also missed the T20I series as he had taken a much-needed break after the end of India's T20 World Cup campaign earlier this month.



The first Test between India and New Zealand begins on 25th November, 2021 in Kanpur.

It will be interesting to see who replaced Rahul in the playing XI. Chances are that it will be Shreyas Iyer who gets a look in ahead of Suryakumar and Shubman Gill set to open innings with Mayank Agarwal as Rohit Sharma is resting for these two Test matches.

For New Zealand, Kane Williamson returns to the side after skipping the T20s and so will all-rounder Kyle Jamieson.

India’s Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna