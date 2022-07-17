NewsCricket
Lanka Premier League 2022 postponed due to THIS reason

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wishes to announce that the Lanka Premier League 2022, which was scheduled to be held from 1st to 21st August, 2022 will be postponed, with immediate effect. This decision was taken by the SLC, following a request made by the Innovative Production Group FZE (IPG), the Rights Holder of the tournament, which cited the current ‘economic situation,’ in the country, as not conducive to hosting the tournament.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 05:49 PM IST

