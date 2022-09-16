Mark Boucher appointed as Mumbai Indians head coach, team owner Akash Ambani says he is right man to take our legacy forward

Mumbai Indians have appointed former South Africa wicketkeeper and batter Mark Boucher as the new coach. He replaces Mahela Jayawardena who has been appointed as global head of performance at Mumbai Indians. Boucher has been welcomed by team owner Akash Ambani, who said that Mark will add immense value to the team.

Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm, said: "It’s a pleasure to welcome Mark Boucher to Mumbai Indians. With his proven expertise on the field and off it as a coach guiding his team to numerous victories, Mark will add immense value to MI and take forward its legacy."



Boucher said that it is an honour to become the head coach of MI, who are five-time IPL champions. He said, "It is an honor and privilege to be appointed as Head Coach of MI. Their history and achievements as a franchise clearly put them up there as one of the most successful sporting franchises in all of world sport. I look forward to the challenge and respect the need for results. It’s a strong unit with great leadership and players. I look forward to adding value to this dynamic unit."