In what is a big blow for Mumbai Indians, their ace left arm pacer Tymal Mills has been ruled out due to an injury. He has been replaced by South African Tristan Stubbs.



"Stubbs recently debuted for the national South African A Squad against Zimbabwe. Tristan has had a very promising domestic season and played an important role for his team in the recently concluded T20 domestic league," read MI press release.

Tristan will join the MI squad for the rest of the season.

More to come...