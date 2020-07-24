IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel confirms T20 league from September 19 in UAE with final on November 8

Giving green signal to the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel on Friday (July 24, 2020) confirmed that the league will start from September 19 in the UAE and continue the finals will be held on November 8.

Speaking to a news agency Patel said, ''The fans will enjoy the full tournament from September 19 to November 8 and further course of action will be discussed with the franchises in the Governing Council meeting.''

Earlier today, a BCCI source had told PTI about the decision of the new date taken by BCCI for the eagerly-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL).

The IPL Governing Council will meet next week to chalk out the final details as per BCCI sources. Further, the IPL Governing Council will also discuss on the training camp for players and about the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Other matters to be discussed are operational aspects, DXB app to download for players and officials, and discussion on issues related to the broadcaster. This year's IPL was slated to commence from March 29 but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel had earlier confirmed that the 13th edition of the league will be played in the UAE.

The postponement of this year's Men's T20 World Cup by the International Cricket Council (ICC) provided the much-needed window to stage the IPL 2020. The ICC on Monday announced that the T20 World Cup cannot be held in Australia in October-November as the time isn`t conducive to host so many teams in the country as the threat of the coronavirus pandemic isn`t over yet.

