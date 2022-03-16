हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pakistan vs Australia 2022

Breaking: Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test in Karachi ends in a thrilling draw

Babar Azam played a gritty captain's knock of 196 runs to help Pakistan draw the 2nd Test vs Ausralia at Karachi's National stadium. 

Breaking: Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test in Karachi ends in a thrilling draw
(Source: Twitter)

Babar Azam played a gritty captain's knock of 196 runs to help Pakistan draw the 2nd Test vs Ausralia at Karachi's National stadium. 

Till the last session on the fifth day, it appeared as if the pair of Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will guide the hosts to a draw. However, Nathan Lyon had other ideas as he removed Azam and Faheem Ashraf in two successive deliveries to turn the match on its head. He also removed Sajid Khan with only 8 overs left in the game and it appeared as if the Australians will draw the first blood in the series. 

But Rizwan and Nauman Ali showed great composure in the middle, digging in the remaining overs and avoiding the visitors a win in the 2nd Test. A draw as a result in the end but a better draw than what fans got to see in Rawalpindi. Rizwan, in the process to take Pakistan to a draw, also completed his second Test ton. 

More to follow

Tags:
Pakistan vs Australia 2022Babar AzamMohammad RizwanCricketPat CumminsNathan Lyon
