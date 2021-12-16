Breaking: Pakistan vs West Indies ODIs rescheduled to June 2022 due to COVID-19

The Pakistan vs West Indies ODI series has been pushed to June in 2022, said a joint statement released by both PCB and WICB.

Courtesy the COVID-19 spread in the Windies camp, the series has to be rescheduled. As many as nine cases have emerged in the visiting camp that includes the players as well as staff.

The third T20I was given a green signal after Rapid Antigen Test of 21 players returned negative. However, shortage of personnel would have affected Windies in the ODIs.

"However, taking into consideration both the teams' welfare as well as limited resources in the West Indies side for the ODIs, it has been agreed that the series, which forms part of the ICC Men's Cricket Word Cup Super League, will be postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022," the release read.

This will provide the West Indies with an equal opportunity to field their best available players for the World Cup qualification matches.

The West Indies team members, who returned negative results following Wednesday's PCR and today's Rapid Antigen tests, will depart from Pakistan after tonight`s match.

Those who have tested positive will complete their isolation in Karachi before their travel arrangements are finalised to allow them to rejoin their families in time for Christmas celebrations.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team members, all of whom have returned PCR negative after Wednesday`s tests, will also be leaving the Managed Event Environment after tonight`s third T20I.

With inputs from ANI