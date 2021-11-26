हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ashes 2021

Breaking: Pat Cummins appointed Australia Test captain, Steve Smith will be vice-captain

Pat Cummins will lead Australian Test team in the upcoming Ashes 2021 series against England beginning on December 8 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Breaking: Pat Cummins appointed Australia Test captain, Steve Smith will be vice-captain
New Australia Test captain Pat Cummins. (Source: Twitter)

Pat Cummins has been confirmed as Australia’s 47th Test captain, with former skipper Steve Smith his deputy, as Australia’s Test team breaks new ground ahead of the Ashes 2021 next month. After an interview process with a five-person selection pane and ratification from the full board of Cricket Australia, Cummins on Friday (November 26) becomes the first fast bowler to be a full-time skipper of the Australian Test team, and the first bowler of any kind to captain the team since Richie Benaud.

Earlier, former captain Tim Paine decided to take an indefinite ‘mental health break’ from international cricket after the ‘sexting scandal’.

(More to come)

