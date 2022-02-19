IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma named captain of India for Test series against Sri Lanka

The BCCI selectors in a Press Conference meeting on Saturday (February 19) announced that white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian cricket team for the upcoming Test matches against Sri Lanka.

The selectors also picked the squad for the Sri Lanka series on Saturday and announced Rohit Sharma as the new Test captain of the Indian team.

India tour of Sri Lanka includes 3 T20s and 2 Test matches.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, Indian middle order mainstay for a long time, have been dropped from the Test squad.

India squad for Test series: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, R Pant, KS Bharat, R Ashwin (subject to fitness), R Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, J Bumrah (vc), Md. Shami, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar