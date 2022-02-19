हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BCCI

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma named captain of India for Test series against Sri Lanka

The BCCI selectors in a Press Conference meeting on Saturday (February 19) announced that white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian cricket team for the upcoming Test matches against Sri Lanka.

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma named captain of India for Test series against Sri Lanka
(Source: Twitter)

The BCCI selectors in a Press Conference meeting on Saturday (February 19) announced that white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian cricket team for the upcoming Test matches against Sri Lanka.

The selectors also picked the squad for the Sri Lanka series on Saturday and announced Rohit Sharma as the new Test captain of the Indian team.

India tour of Sri Lanka includes 3 T20s and 2 Test matches.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, Indian middle order mainstay for a long time, have been dropped from the Test squad. 

India squad for Test series: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, R Pant, KS Bharat, R Ashwin (subject to fitness), R Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, J Bumrah (vc), Md. Shami, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BCCIIndiaRohit SharmaTest CaptainIndia vs Sri Lanka 2022India tour of Sri Lanka 2022India squad for sri lanka tourcricket newsindian cricket updatesRohit Sharma named as Test captainRohit Sharma Test captainNew Test captain India
Next
Story

WTC standings: India remain fifth while Pakistan are third in tally; Sri Lanka on top

Must Watch

PT11M

UP Elections 2022: 'Akhilesh has decided to save terrorists'-Anurag Thakur