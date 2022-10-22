Ahead of India vs Pakistan game in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma opened up on BCCI's decision not to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. BCCI secretary Jay Shah made it clear this week that India will not be travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 and the event will be held on a neutral venue. When asked about his take on the issue India's captain said that the BCCI will take the decision and we will do as told.

"My take on the issue is, let us focus on the match that we have tomorrow. We need not think about the future. The BCCI will take the decision and we will do what we are told. Till then let us focus on the match that we have in hand," Rohit Sharma said in the press conference ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 opener.

