Rohit Sharma out of India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, THIS Bengal batter named as REPLACEMENT

The selection committee has also added fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat to India's squad for the Test series

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 07:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Rohit Sharma is ruled out the 1st Test against Bangladesh due to an injury he sustained during India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match. KL Rahul will lead Team India. Rohit met with a specialist in Mumbai for his left thumb injury. He has been advised appropriate management for this injury and will not be available for the first Test against Bangladesh. The BCCI Medical Team will take a call on his availability for the second and final Test at a later stage. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Abhimanyu Easwaran as his replacement for the first Test.
 
Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are also not fit from their respective injuries of shoulder and knee. Young paceman Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Kumar have been named as Shami and Jadeja's replacements. Interestingly, Jayden Unadkat's name was also added for the Test series.

India failed to pull off an incredible victory over Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI by 5 runs in what was another last-over thriller. Rohit Sharma was very close to finishing the match for India, even with an injured thumb as he brought it to 6 needed off the last ball but courtesy a brilliant yorker length delivery by Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladesh pulled off a thrilling win. However, in the third ODI, heroics of Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli got India the better off Bangladesh and saved their side from a washout.

India's updated squad for Bangladesh Tests

KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat

