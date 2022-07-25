BREAKING: RPSG group, owner of Lucknow Super Giants, sign Lance Klusener as head coach of Durban team in CSA T20 league
Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener, who was the coach of Afghanistan national team as well, will be the new head coach of Durban franchise which was bought by owners of Lucknow Super Giants.
Trending Photos
The RPSG Group have roped in former South Africa all-rounder and Afghanistan coach Lance Klusener as the head coach for their Durban Franchise for the first CSA T20 League. Lance Klusener is an international cricket coach and former cricketer of South Africa.
Klusener was known for his impressive batting and his fast-medium swing bowling. Klusener is remembered for his contributions in One-Day Internationals.
“I am honoured to join the RPSG family . This is a new challenge for me. It makes me very proud. I am looking forward to meet the team,” Klusener said in a statement.
RPSG Group also owns Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) cricket team based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh in the Indian Premier League.
(More to come)
More Stories