Ruturaj Gaikwad SMASHES World Record, hammers 43 runs and 7 sixes in 1 over vs Uttar Pradesh

Maharashtra and Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad created List A history by becoming the first-ever batter to hammer 43 runs and 7 sixes in 1 over. Gaikwad achieved the feat while opening the innings for Maharashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 quarterfinal against Uttar Pradesh.

Gaikwad smashed the second double hundred of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 season after Tamil Nadu opener Narayan Jagadeesan, who had scored 277 against Arunachal Pradesh. The CSK opener remained unbeaten on 220 off 159 balls, carrying his bat through the innings, smashing 16 sixes and 10 fours in his knock.

The young opener became the second Indian batter after India captain Rohit Sharma to smash 16 sixes in a List A innings. Rohit achieved this feat while scoring 264 against Sri Lanka in an ODI.

WATCH Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 7 sixes in an over here…

Gaikwad began the 49th over from UP left-arm spinner Shiva Singh on 165 and by the time he hit his 6th six in the over, he has already sailed past a double hundred. The prolific opener now has 987 runs at 197.5, SR 115. 6 100s (including a double hundred) in 8 innings.

His run of scores include 136, 154 not out, 124, 21, 168, 124 not out, 40, 220 not out in the last eight innings. Ruturaj Gaikwad currently has the highest List A average in the world (min. 50 innings) – 58.71 (3758 runs in 69 innings). He goes past England’s Sam Hain (58.54).

It was his maiden List A double ton and equalled the joint-record of most runs in an over in a List A game. He also became the first batter to hammer 7 sixes in a single over. It was Gaikwad’s 13th List A century in just 70 games apart from 16 fifties.