SANJU SAMSON

Breaking: Sanju Samson replaces KL Rahul in India's T20 squad for West Indies series

Indian wicketkeeper and batter Sanju Samson will be replace KL Rahul in the T20 squad for the West Indies series. Rahul was earlier named in the squad and his participation in the T20I series was subject to fitness. The batter tested positive for COVID-19 last week and has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team. Sanju Samson was part of the squad in the recently concluded ODI series that the team won 3-0.

Last Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 05:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau

 India’s squad for 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

