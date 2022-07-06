BREAKING: Shikhar Dhawan named captain as India announce squad for ODI series against West Indies
The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squad for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies to be played at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad from July 22 to July 27.
India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.
