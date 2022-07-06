NewsCricket
INDIA VS WEST INDIES 2022

BREAKING: Shikhar Dhawan named captain as India announce squad for ODI series against West Indies

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squad for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies to be played at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad from July 22 to July 27.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Rachit Kanaujia|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 03:37 PM IST

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Shikhar Dhawan named captain as India announce squad for ODI series against West Indies

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squad for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies to be played at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad from July 22 to July 27.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh. 

More to follow...

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Islam' in danger due to 'religious prayer' offered in school?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case--Zee raises voice against emergency imposing mentality of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Our education system is falling prey to religious ideologies!
DNA Video
DNA: India's first Tomb built over Temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai rains take a toll on BMC's 45000 crores budget
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How is Goddess Kali's insult a freedom of expression?
DNA Video
DNA: Religious radicalism in the name of Constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Fund raising for inciting religious violence?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 04, 2022