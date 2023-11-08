BREAKING: Shubman Gill Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record To Become India’s Youngest Number One In ICC ODI Ranking, Mohammed Siraj Return To Top Too

Team India opener Shubman Gill smashed Sachin Tendulkar’s record by becoming the youngest batter from India to achieve the world No. 1 position in ICC ODI ranking. Gill toppled Pakistan captain Babar Azam from the top spot and now has 830 ranking points as compared to Babar’s 824.

Gill achieved the top spot thanks to his brilliant run-a-ball 92 against Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Mumbai last week. India thrashed Sri Lanka by 302 runs with Gill top-scoring in India’s total of 357 for 8.

Former India captain Virat Kohli also moved up a couple of places in the ranking to No. 4 with 770 ranking points – just 1 point behind 3rd placed Quinton de Kock of South Africa, thanks to his 88 against Sri Lanka and record-equalling 49th ODI century against South Africa in Kolkata on Sunday.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has also moved up to the 6th position with 739 points, thanks to his 40 against South Africa, just 4 points behind 5th placed David Warner.

There was double delight for the Indian cricket team as Mohammed Siraj regained the No. 1 ranking in the bowlers list as well. Siraj zoomed past Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi, who had become No. 1 last week. Siraj now has 709 ranking points ahead of 2nd placed South African Keshav Maharaj, who has 694 points.

A big day for India's #CWC23 stars with two new No.1 players crowned in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings _



Details _https://t.co/nRyTqAP48u — ICC (@ICC) November 8, 2023

Gill is just the fourth Indian batter to achieve the numero uno position in the ICC ODI ranking after Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Kohli. Gill has become the youngest, breaking Tendulkar’s record after the Indian cricket legend had achieve this at the age of 25 years while Shubman has managed to rise to the top at the age of just 24.

There is a major shake-up inside the top 10 of both batting and bowling ODI lists due to good performances at the World Cup and it comes as no surprise that it is India's bevy of stars that have made the biggest impression.

Gill rises to the top for the first time in his short but impressive career, while Kohli jumps three places to fourth - and within one rating point of third-placed South African Quinton de Kock - courtesy of his 543 runs at the World Cup.

Shreyas Iyer also jumps an impressive 17 places to 18th overall on the list for ODI batters, with Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman (up three spots to 11th) and Afghanistan counterpart Ibrahim Zadran (up six spots to 12th) making good ground.

Siraj improves two spots to regain his crown as the No.1 ranked ODI bowler, while teammates Kuldeep Yadav (up three places to fourth), Jasprit Bumrah (up three spots to eighth) and Mohammed Shami (up seven places to 10th) are all nestled within the top 10.

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj (up two spots to second) and Australia counterpart Adam Zampa (up six places to third) are other big movers inside the top 10, while last week's No.1 ranked ODI bowler Shaheen Afridi drops four places to equal fifth alongside fellow seamer Josh Hazlewood.

ICC ODI Ranking for Batters

1. Shubman Gill – 830 points

2. Babar Azam – 824 points

3. Quinton de Kock – 771 points

4. Virat Kohli – 770 points

5. David Warner – 743 points

6. Rohit Sharma – 739 points

7. Rassie van der Dussen – 730 points

8. Harry Tector – 729 points

9. Heinrich Klaasen – 725 points

10. Dawid Malan – 704 points

ICC ODI Ranking for Bowlers

1. Mohammed Siraj – 709 points

2. Keshav Maharaj – 694 points

3. Adam Zampa – 662 points

4. Kuldeep Yadav – 661 points

5. Shaheen Shah Afridi – 658 points

6. Josh Hazlewood – 658 points

7. Rashid Khan – 655 points

8. Jasprit Bumrah – 654 points

9. Trent Boult – 638 points

10. Mohammad Shami – 635 points