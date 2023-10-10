BREAKING: Shubman Gill Hospitalised In Chennai, May Miss India Vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match On Saturday

Team India opener Shubman Gill has now been hospitalized in Chennai according to reports on Tuesday. The World No. 2-ranked ODI batter has been suffering from dengue since the Indian cricket team arrived in Chennai ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Australia on Sunday.

According to Cricbuzz website, Gill’s platelet count has been low for some time, which is the reason he did not accompany the team to New Delhi, where India are scheduled to play against Afghanistan their second match of the World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. “Medical advice given to the team management is to avoid flying when the platelet count is down. Earlier on Monday, the BCCI issued a statement confirming that Gill will not be available for the Delhi game,” the Cricbuzz report stated.

“The India opener was admitted to Kaveri Hospital on Monday morning and is currently under the care of medical specialists at the facility. Dr. Rizwan Khan, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) doctor who has been traveling with the team, is also attending to the young opener, who missed India's first World Cup game against Australia on Sunday,” the report added.

Shubman Gill hospitalised in Chennai after the platelet count dropped a bit.



It’s learned that since the Indian team’s arrival in Chennai on October 4, a limited number of team members have visited Gill. Physicians from Kaveri Hospital have been administering his blood tests and overseeing his platelet count at the team hotel.

The availability of Gill for the high-voltage clash against Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad remains in limbo. His absence was palpably noticed on Sunday night, and there are aspirations within the team management that he might recover timely to participate against their traditional rivals, especially considering his laudable performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium during his stint with the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Insider information hints that Gill might be discharged to return to the hotel if his health trajectory improves. Should his health status make a favourable shift, he might directly fly to Ahmedabad to reintegrate with the squad.