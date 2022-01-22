IND vs SA: South Africa fined for slow over-rate in second ODI against India

South Africa have been fined 20 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the second ODI in Paarl on Friday.

Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Temba Bavuma’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Adrien Holdstock, third umpire Bongani Jele and fourth umpire Allauhudien Palekar had levelled the charge.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," read the ICC release.

Proteas Captain Bavuma has pleaded guilty to the offence and has accepted the proposed sanction.

With inputs from ICC Media