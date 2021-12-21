हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs South Africa 2021-22

Breaking: South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje ruled out of Test series vs India due to injury

South Africa and Delhi Capitals pace bowler Anrich Nortje has failed to recover from 'persistent injury'.

South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje. (Source: Twitter)

South Africa pace bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against India, due to a persistent injury. The Delhi Capitals paceman has not recovered enough to take part in the Test series which begins in Centurion on Sunday (December 26).

“He (Nortje) has unfortunately not recovered adequately for the expected Test match bowling loads and is currently consulting with specialists to manage and advise on his recovery. No replacement will be brought in,” Cricket South Africa said in a statement on Tuesday (December 21).

The Proteas have commenced their final preparation ahead of the first match starting on Boxing Day. It is the Test team’s first series since their successful tour to the West Indies in July of this year, where they won the series two-nil. The teams will be playing for vital, ICC World Test Championship points.

Nortje has taken 47 wickets in just 12 international games so far which include 3 five-wicket hauls. He has also taken 25 wickets in 5 Tests with a career-best of 6/56 against Sri Lanka in Johannesburg.

With Nortje ruled out of the Test series, the focus will be on Duanne Oliver, who has taken 48 wickets in 10 Tests. He is likely to pair the SA lead speedster Kagiso Rabada.

Nortje is one of the four cricketers retained by Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction apart from Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel and Prithvi Shaw.

South Africa’s Test squad: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier

