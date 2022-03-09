Sreesanth retires from all forms of cricket, says playing Team India has an honour

S Sreesanth, who returned to his first First-Class season in 9 years this season in Ranji Trophy, has announced his retirement from all forms of the game.

The pacer announced his retirement on Twitter, saying it was an honour to represent Team India.

Read his retirement note which he posted on Twitter below:

"Today is a difficult day for me, but it is also a day of reflection and gratitude. Playing for Ecc, Ernakulam district,varies diff. League and tournament teams, Kerala state cricket association,Bcci, Warwickshire county cricket team,Indian airlines cricket team, BCCI , and ICC has been a tremendous honor. During my 25 years career as a Cricket player, I've always pursued success and winning cricket games, while preparing and training with the highest standards of competition, passion and perseverance. It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates and the people of India. And everyone who loves the game .

With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the Indian domestic (first class and all formats )cricket, for the next generation of cricketers..I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I ve cherished every moment."

Sreesanth played a total og 90 international matches for India, picking 169 wickets.

He also featured in 44 IPL matches and before his career was cut short by fixing claims, had claimed 40 wickets.