Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Shahbaz Ahmed added to Team India squad for T20I series vs South Africa

India’s national selectors have added pace bowler Umesh Yadav to the Team India squad for the three-match T20I series against South Africa which begins in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (September 28). With Mohammed Shami yet to recover from COVID-19, the selectors were forced to added Umesh to the squad along with Shreyas Iyer and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed as replacement for Hardik Pandya and Deepak Hooda.

“Deepak Hooda is ruled out of the upcoming South Africa Tour of India after sustaining a back injury. The all-rounder is at NCA for further management of his injury,” a BCCI statement read on Wednesday (September 28).

“Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have also reported to the NCA for conditioning-related work while Arshdeep Singh has linked up with the squad in Thiruvananthapuram,” the statement added.

Mohammed Shami is yet to attain full recovery from COVID-19 and will not be able to take part in the three-match T20I series. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as Shami’s replacement and Shreyas Iyer as a replacement for Hooda. Shahbaz Ahmed has also been added to the T20I squad.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Hanuma Vihari to captain Rest of India squad in Irani Trophy

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the Rest of India (ROI) squad for the Irani Cup 2022 to be played against 2019-20 Ranji Trophy Champions Saurashtra from October 1-5, 2022 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Hanuma Vihari has been selected to lead the side which features the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Yash Dhull and Yashasvi Jaiswal as well.

The prestigious Irani Cup tournament is back after three years after the tournament was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ROI squad: Hanuma Vihari (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraaz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KS Bharat, Upendra Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Mukesh Kumar, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen, Arzan Nagwaswalla