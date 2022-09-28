NewsCricket
IND VS SA

Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Shahbaz Ahmed added to Team India squad for T20I series vs South Africa

Mohammed Shami is yet to attain full recovery from COVID-19 and will not be able to take part in the three-match T20I series against South Africa. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 12:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Shahbaz Ahmed added to Team India squad for T20I series vs South Africa

India’s national selectors have added pace bowler Umesh Yadav to the Team India squad for the three-match T20I series against South Africa which begins in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (September 28). With Mohammed Shami yet to recover from COVID-19, the selectors were forced to added Umesh to the squad along with Shreyas Iyer and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed as replacement for Hardik Pandya and Deepak Hooda.

“Deepak Hooda is ruled out of the upcoming South Africa Tour of India after sustaining a back injury. The all-rounder is at NCA for further management of his injury,” a BCCI statement read on Wednesday (September 28).

“Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have also reported to the NCA for conditioning-related work while Arshdeep Singh has linked up with the squad in Thiruvananthapuram,” the statement added.

Mohammed Shami is yet to attain full recovery from COVID-19 and will not be able to take part in the three-match T20I series. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as Shami’s replacement and Shreyas Iyer as a replacement for Hooda. Shahbaz Ahmed has also been added to the T20I squad.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Hanuma Vihari to captain Rest of India squad in Irani Trophy

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the Rest of India (ROI) squad for the Irani Cup 2022 to be played against 2019-20 Ranji Trophy Champions Saurashtra from October 1-5, 2022 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Hanuma Vihari has been selected to lead the side which features the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Yash Dhull and Yashasvi Jaiswal as well.

The prestigious Irani Cup tournament is back after three years after the tournament was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ROI squad: Hanuma Vihari (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraaz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KS Bharat, Upendra Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Mukesh Kumar, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Live Tv

Ind vs SAIndia vs South Africa 2022Umesh YadavShreyas IyerShahbaz AhmedMohammed ShamiCOVID-19Deepak HoodaHardik Pandya

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : 'Combat Power' of Make in India LCH
DNA Video
DNA : Russian soldiers are now afraid of war!
DNA Video
DNA: NASA's Dart Attack on Asteroid decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Why is bad habit of wasting food not ending?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 27, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Ashok Gehlot seems to be out of Congress President race
DNA Video
DNA: 'Explanation' of Waqf Board's 'occupation policy' with examples
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's minister dishonored internationally
DNA Video
DNA: Why is NASA preparing to save Earth?