BREAKING: Virat Kohli’s batting form is not a cause of worry, says Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour

Former India captain Virat Kohli is in the midst of a rough patch when it comes to his batting form. Kohli last scored an international century in any format of the game back in 2019. In the recently concluded three-match ODI series against the West Indies, Kohli only managed 26 runs in 3 matches.

Now Team India will begin a three-match T20 series against former T20 World Cup champions West Indies in Kolkata on Wednesday (February 16). Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour spoke to the media ahead of the side’s training session at the Eden Gardens and assured that he is not concerned about Kohli’s form with the willow.

“I have had no specific conversation with Virat Kohli. I don’t think he has been going through a lean form as he has scored plenty of runs in ODI and T20s last year. Yes, he had a relatively poor series against the West Indies. But he has been batting well in the nets. I am certain that he will bounce back soon,” Rathour told the media during a virtual conference on Monday (February 14).

Kohli was dismissed on a two-ball duck in the third ODI last week and had just managed 8 and 18 in the previous two. In the team’s recent tour to South Africa, Kohli had scored 116 from three ODIs, which included two 50-plus scores.

Rohit Sharma’s side, however, completed a 3-0 series whitewash over the West Indies in ODIs. The focus now shifts to the T20 format as the team builds up to the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia in October this year.

“The focus is definitely on T20 World Cup in Australia. It is unfortunate that we have a few injury issues. We can’t start to figure out the role for the batters, till we have all of them available to play. But out batters have been in good form in the recent past,” Rathour said.