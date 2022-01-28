हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

Brendan Taylor banned by ICC for 3 and half years for delay in reporting spot-fixing approach

In a statement, the ICC said Taylor admitted to being in breach of the provisions of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

(Source: Twitter)

Dubai: Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor was on Friday banned for three and a half years by the ICC for failing to report a 2019 spot-fixing approach by an Indian businessman on time and was also handed a one month suspension for failing a dope test which was linked to his intake of cocaine during the episode.

"Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor has been banned from all cricket for three and a half years after he accepted breaching four charges of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and, separately, one charge of the ICC Anti-Doping Code," the ICC said.

On January 24, Taylor made a stunning disclosure that he was blackmailed after "foolishly" taking cocaine during his meeting with an Indian businessman.

Taylor said he is facing a multi-year ban from the ICC for delay in reporting a corrupt approach by an Indian businessman in 2019.

Taylor had claimed that he was invited by the businessman to India to discuss "sponsorships" and potential launch of a T20 event in Zimbabwe besides an offer of USD 15,000 in October 2019. He did not name the businessman in question.

The 35-year-old, who played 205 ODIs, 34 Tests and 45 T20s before retiring last year, said he was also given a part payment to spot fix matches, which, according to him, he never did.

He tested positive for Benzoylecognine, which is primarily a result of cocaine ingestion.

"This one-month suspension will run concurrently with the suspension of three and a half years under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Mr Taylor will be free to resume his involvement in the game on 28 July 2025," the ICC stated. 

