Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum announces retirement from BBL

Brendon McCullum announces retirement from BBL

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum has announced that he would play his last game for Brisbane Heat this week as he decides to call curtains on his Big Bash League (BBL) career. 

The 37-year-old will play his final BBL game against Melbourne Stars at the Gabba on Friday and will not take up another contract to make a return in the next season of the tournament.  

Announcing his decision to bid adieu to BBL, McCullum said that he would continue to play in various competition around the world in 2019 before he would look to switch his career to coaching. 

"The prospect of being able to transfer the skills, experience and leadership I have been lucky enough to bank over my long T20 and also international career into coaching is very exciting. I have absolutely loved playing for the Heat. The fans have been amazing with their support and I have enjoyed seeing the pleasure they get from coming to our matches and having fun,"cricket.com.au quoted McCullum as saying. 

Describing BBL as a 'special part' of his career, McCullum said that he had experienced a great time playing alongside his Brisbane Heat teammates and guiding them. 

"I've had a great time playing with my teammates, and it was a privilege to captain them. Coming into Brisbane each year before the start of the competition was always a highlight," the former New Zealand skipper said.

"Being a part of the BBL has been a special part of my career. Having been there at the start, and then seeing it grow and evolve into one of the best T20 competitions in the world has been great to be part of," he added.

Paying tribute to his former teammate, Heat coach Dan Vettori revealed that McCullum's best quality is wanting each member in the team to perform well. 

"His greatest quality is wanting everyone in the team to do well and this week will give us all a wonderful opportunity to reflect on his values and show how we can build on them in the future,'' Vettori said.

McCullum's decision came after he smashed a quick-fire 51 runs off 39 balls against the Adelaide Strikers to keep his side in search of a spot in the BBL playoffs on Sunday. 

 

 

Brendon McCullumNew ZealandBrisbane HeatMelbourne StarsGabbaCricket
