BT vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s T10 match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST December 2

BT vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors 2021: Bangla Tigers will lock horns with Northern Warriors in the 29th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on December 2nd. Bangla Tigers have already qualified for the play-offs but will look to win this game as they lost their previous fixture to Deccan Gladiators. Bangla Tigers batting line-up failed to deliver and that resulted in a loss by 62 runs, Tigers were chasing a good target of 141runs made by the Deccan Gladiators as their bowlers were taken to the cleaners by the Gladiators batting line-up.

On the other hand, Last year champions Northern Warriors are already out of the competition as the four sports are already confirmed, Warriors have had a disappointing run so far winning only two games out of the nine played, they will look to end their campaign with a victory.

MATCH DETAILS

Toss: The toss between Bangla Tigers and Northern Warriors will take place at 7 PM.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date and Time: December 2nd at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Rishtey Cineplex and Colors Cineplex

BT vs NW My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Andre Fletcher

Batsmen: Rovman Powell, Kennar Lewis, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Moeen Ali (C), Isuru Udana, Samit Patel, Benny Howell

Bowlers: James Faulkner (VC), Rayad Emrit, Joshua Little

BT vs NW Probable Playing XIs

Bangla Tigers: Faf du Plessis(C), Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles(wk), Will Jacks, Hazratullah Zazai, Benny Howell, Isuru Udana, Luke Wood, James Faulkner, Qais Ahmad, Sabir Rao

Northern Warriors: Kennar Lewis(wk), Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Rovman Powell(C), Ross Whiteley, Umair Ali, Abhimanyu Mithun, Chris Jordan, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir, Josh Little

BT vs NW Squads

Bangla Tigers: Faf du Plessis, Muhammad Amir, James Faulkner, Benny Howell, Johnson Charles, Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Andre Fletcher, Qais Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Sabir Rao, Hassan Khalid, William Smeed, Adam Lyth, Karim Janat, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Vishnu Sukumaran.

Northern Warriors: Kennar Lewis, Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Rovman Powell(c), Kaunain Abbas(wk), Umair Ali, Abhimanyu Mithun, Josh Little, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir, Abdul Shakoor, Gareth Delany, Mark Watt