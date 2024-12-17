Bumrah-Akashdeep Stand Saves India From Follow-On; Gambhir-Kohli Viral Celebration Faces Flak As Netizens Call It 'Embarrassing' And 'Shameful'

IND vs AUS: India found themselves in a precarious position on Day 4 of the third Test at the Gabba, Brisbane, trailing by 243 runs and staring at the follow-on. With nine wickets down, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep stitched together a vital 49-run partnership, helping India narrowly avoid the follow-on. Their gritty stand not only rescued India from embarrassment but also sparked jubilant scenes in the dressing room.

The celebration inside the Indian camp caught fans’ attention when Akash Deep guided a delivery to the third-man boundary, taking India past the follow-on mark. A viral clip showed Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Gautam Gambhir erupting in animated celebrations, with Gambhir's passionate reaction drawing trolling from fans online. Some hailed the former cricketer's energy, while others turned his enthusiasm into meme-worthy content.

Netizens Troll Gambhir's Reaction On Follow On

Naaahh man so embarrassing — (@Silhou2tto) December 17, 2024

This is not the team who used to celebrate on saving a follow on. The only celebration was for a victory. What a downfall. — Vishal Gala (@CA_VishalGala) December 17, 2024

Shameful Absolutely shameful — Snigdha (@LeoSnigdha) December 17, 2024

The standards are in the MUD — Charlizardddd (@part__2000) December 17, 2024

Earlier in the day, KL Rahul top-scored for India with a composed 84, while Ravindra Jadeja contributed a crucial half-century, keeping the team in the fight. Australian skipper Pat Cummins was the standout bowler, claiming four wickets to put India under pressure.

Bumrah's composed defense and Akash Deep's crucial runs frustrated the Australian bowlers and kept India's hopes alive. With one wicket in hand and a deficit of 194 runs, India ensured the match is poised for an intriguing final day. While a draw looks likely, the resilience shown by India's tailenders underlines their determination to fight against all odds.

As social media buzzes with Gambhir’s viral celebration, fans eagerly await Day 5 to see if India can salvage pride or produce a dramatic twist at the Gabba.