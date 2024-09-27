Cameron Green’s Availability In Doubt For IND vs AUS Series

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green's participation in the upcoming marquee five-match Test series against fierce rivals India was on Friday thrown into doubt after a back injury ruled him out of the ongoing tour of England. Green, 25, has been withdrawn from the final two matches of Australia's one-day international series against England after reporting soreness following the third game at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday.

He was pulled out of Friday's delayed fourth ODI at Lord's due to the injury. The batting all-rounder, who is returning home to begin his rehabilitation ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Test series, beginning in November, now faces a race to be fit for the much-anticipated assignment at home against a side that is leading the World Test Championship (WTC) chart at the moment.

Scans performed on the cricketer revealed a back injury, and a timeline for his possible return to action will be set after more tests are conducted in Australia. According to cricket.com.au, an Australia men's team spokesperson said the extent of the injury and a timeline for his return "wouldn't be known until the player arrives home in Perth for further assessment".

The cricketer reported soreness after the match in Chester-le-Street, where he picked 2 for 45 with the ball and scored 45 with the bat. He was left out of the second ODI at Headingley to manage his workloads after bowling in the previous six matches of their UK tour.

Green, who has a history with back injuries, was prohibited from bowling during the 2019-20 summer due to a stress fracture in his lower back. The first Test against India is nearly two months away, with the match starting on November 22 in Perth.