Cameron Green Takes The Field Even After Testing Positive For COVID-19, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, despite testing positive for COVID-19, showcased his resilience by participating in the second Test against West Indies at the Gabba. Hazlewood's playful shooing away of Green during the team celebration added a unique twist to the ongoing pandemic challenges faced by the Australian cricket team. Josh Hazlewood's dismissal of West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite led to the customary team celebration, but the moment turned unusual as Hazlewood playfully waved away Green due to the latter's COVID-positive status. This incident highlighted the team's commitment to maintaining social distancing protocols even in the midst of on-field jubilation.

Cameron Green taking a gully approach to the national anthem #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/msqS5zoY77 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 25, 2024

Team's COVID Struggles

The COVID infection within the Australian team originated with Travis Head contracting the virus after the first Test in Adelaide. While Head has tested negative, both Cameron Green and head coach Andrew McDonald are still in the recovery process. Despite these setbacks, Green was deemed fit to play, adhering strictly to safety guidelines.

Tahlia McGrath's Precedent

Cameron Green's situation echoes the earlier case of Tahlia McGrath, who played for Australia's women's cricket team despite testing positive for COVID-19. The flexibility of participation requirements in the Commonwealth Games allowed McGrath to compete, showcasing a precedent for Green's inclusion in the Test match against West Indies.

Resilience Amidst Setbacks

Green's presence on the field, following in the footsteps of McGrath, reflects the resilience of Australian cricketers in navigating the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic. The team's ability to adapt and prioritize safety measures while maintaining their competitive spirit is commendable.

Australian Bowlers Dominate

On Day 1 of the second Test, Australian bowlers, led by Hazlewood, delivered a tight performance with the new ball. Brathwaite's struggles at the crease continued, culminating in his dismissal for just four runs. The Australian team, despite pandemic challenges, demonstrated their focus and determination on the field.