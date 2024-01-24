Big Blow for RCB As Rs 17.5 Crore Signing Tested Positive For Covid-19 Ahead Of IPL 2024

In a significant development, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, along with Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald, has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the pink-ball Test against West Indies at the Gabba in Brisbane. The news comes as a setback for the Australian cricket team, as both Green and McDonald will be separated from the squad until they return a negative test.

Cricket Australia stated, "Cameron Green and Andrew McDonald will be separated from the group until they return a negative test. It will not hinder Green taking part in or McDonald attending the match in line with CA protocols."

Despite the positive tests, both Green and McDonald could still be involved in the Test against West Indies if they return negative results in the next 24 hours, following Cricket Australia's protocols. The situation is being closely monitored as the Australian team prepares for the crucial pink-ball Test scheduled for January 25.

Meanwhile, in the IPL context, this development poses a potential challenge for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who traded in Cameron Green from Mumbai Indians for a whopping Rs 17.5 crore ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

RCB Director of Cricket, Mo Babat, had previously hailed the move, stating, "We have got a strong core of retaining players, and we have got a very powerful top order. Part of the decision-making that we had around our player release decisions was to try and strengthen the middle order, and bringing Cameron Green was a fantastic move."

However, with Green testing positive for COVID-19 and the uncertainty surrounding his participation in the upcoming matches, RCB might face a considerable setback. If Green fails to recover in time for the IPL 2024, it could impact RCB's middle-order dynamics, a key area the franchise aimed to strengthen with the acquisition of the talented Australian all-rounder.

It's worth noting that Cameron Green's health has been a concern beyond the recent COVID-19 diagnosis. He had previously revealed that he is battling irreversible chronic kidney disease. Despite being in stage two, Green has managed the condition well throughout his career. However, the unpredictable nature of his health poses an additional challenge for both the Australian team and his IPL franchise.

As the situation unfolds, both the Australian cricket team and RCB will be closely monitoring Cameron Green's health, hoping for a speedy recovery and his availability for the upcoming matches. The IPL 2024 auction has already taken place, but the impact of Green's potential absence will only become clearer as the tournament approaches.