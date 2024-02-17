trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2722115
RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN WITHDRAWAL

Can India Substitute R Ashwin In Ongoing IND vs ENG 3rd Test? Here's What Cricket's Law Says

According to ICC regulations, a substitute player can only replace a fielder during the course of play.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 07:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In a surprising turn of events, the Indian cricket fraternity was left stunned as ace all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin withdrew himself from the ongoing IND vs ENG 3rd Test in Rajkot. The reason cited was a family emergency that required Ashwin's immediate attention. As the cricket world buzzes with speculations and concerns, the crucial question arises: Can Team India call in a substitute player to fill the void left by Ashwin's absence?

ICC Laws on Substitutes: A Clear Picture

The International Cricket Council (ICC) rules regarding substitutes and replacements provide clarity on the matter. According to ICC regulations, a substitute player can only replace a fielder during the course of play. However, it's imperative to note that a substitute is restricted to fielding duties and cannot bowl. Additionally, replacement players are sanctioned only in cases of concussions or Covid-19 emergencies.

The Dilemma for Team India

With Ashwin's departure, Team India finds itself grappling with a dilemma. As per ICC guidelines, neither a substitute nor a replacement can be utilized to address the absence of a bowler due to a family emergency. This leaves India with no option but to rely on their remaining four bowlers to shoulder the responsibility.

Ashwin's Family Emergency Unfolds

The reason behind Ashwin's sudden withdrawal from the Test match was unveiled as news surfaced regarding his mother's hospitalization. The 37-year-old veteran cricketer immediately made his way back to Chennai to be by his family's side during this challenging time.

Support Pours In for Ashwin

Amidst the upheaval, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and cricket enthusiasts extended their unwavering support to Ashwin and his family. BCCI emphasized the importance of respecting the privacy of the cricketer and his family during this trying period.

Exploring Alternatives

As India braces to continue the Test match with 10 players and four specialist bowlers, attention turns to potential replacements. While the squad already boasts the talents of Washington Sundar, outside options such as Jayant Yadav, Jalaj Saxena, and Pulkit Narang could be considered to mitigate the absence of Ashwin.

The Road Ahead

As the Rajkot Test progresses without Ashwin, the focus shifts to the remaining matches in Ranchi and Dharamsala. It remains uncertain if Ashwin will be available for selection in the subsequent fixtures.

