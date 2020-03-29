हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alastair Cook

Cancel County season if it can't be played in full: England's Alastair Cook

Cook said that considering the circumstances around the coronavirus pandemic, it will be more rewarding to play a full tournament rather than a shortened County season.

Cancel County season if it can&#039;t be played in full: England&#039;s Alastair Cook
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

London: Former England captain Alastair Cook said that the England and Wales Cricket Board should cancel the County Championship if the season cannot be played in full.

Cook said that considering the circumstances around the coronavirus pandemic, it will be more rewarding to play a full tournament rather than a shortened County season.

"In this year, over the next six months, the bigger picture is the most important," Cook told the BBC.

The ECB has postponed all cricketing action until May 28 because of the pandemic which has brought cricket around the world.

It has claimed 1,019 lives so far in the United Kingdom and there are 17,089 confirmed cases in the country, one of which is Prime Minister Boris Johnson himself.

"Whatever happens, if we do play any sort of cricket, which hopefully we will, what I hope is that they don't try and have a six-game County Championship or something like that," said Cook.

"I would rather have one or two full tournaments, because if you do then play that tournament or two tournaments it is so much more rewarding to win it.

"If there is not time for a meaningful County Championship, say (you can only play) three or four games, there is probably not much sense us having it."
 

 

