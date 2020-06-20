Can't believe it's been 21 years: Ricky Ponting posts picture of his 1999 World Cup jersey

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has walked down the memory lane and shared a picture of his jersey which he won during the final clash of the 1999 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup clash at Lord's.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Ponting said that winning the 1999 World Cup was the highlight of his career at the point and that he couldn't believe it's been 21 years since the event.

The 45-year-old also recalled that the summit showdown against Pakistan ended with him on Tom Moody's shoulder in the middle of Lord's singing the team song.

"Can't believe it's been 21 years since the 99 World Cup final, the highlight of my career to that point.It finished with me on @TomMoodyCricket's shoulders in the middle of Lord's singing the team song, an amazing experience,"Ponting tweeted.

pic.twitter.com/OO5QklK0Ei — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) June 20, 2020

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the summit showdown.

Shane Warne tore apart Pakistan's batting line-up with brilliant bowling figures of four for 33, while Tom Moody and Glenn McGrath also bagged two wickets each to help Australia bowl out their opponents cheaply for 132 runs inside 39 overs.

Damien Fleming and Paul Reiffel also chipped in with a wicket each.

For Pakistan, Ijaz Ahmed was the highest scorer with 22 runs. Opened Saeed Anwar (15), Abdul Razzaq (17), Inzamam-ul-Haq (15) and Shahid Afrid (15) were the only other batsmen to touch double figures.

In reply, opener Adam Gilchrist smashed a crucial 36-ball 54 runs, while Mark Waugh (37 not out) and Ricky Ponting (24) also made notable contributions to help Australia chase down the target in 20.1 overs.

Warne was declared 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant show with the ball.

On a related note, Ponting amassed 13,378 runs in 168 Tests, 13,704 runs in 375 ODIs and 401 runs in 17 Twenty20Is he played for Australia during his career.

Ponting, who played his last Test in 2012, smashed a total of 71 centuries across the three formats--which is the most international tons scored by any Australian. He is also the second-highest run-getter in the history of the longest format of the game.