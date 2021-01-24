Captain Ajinkya Rahane's address to Team India from Gabba dressing room; watch video

India completed an epic turnaround under difficult circumstances in the recently-concluded four-match Test series against Australia. The series started with India enduring one of the most shocking defeat, and things started to look worse as Ajinkya Rahane was forced to field a second-string side following a series of injuries to key players.

With odds completely against India, the depleted Indian unit-led by Rahane showed great character and passed out with flying colours.

The 32-year-old took charge of the captaincy right after India's humiliating loss in Adealaide, which saw the Indian batsmen crubmle for 36 in the second innings. Regular skipper and also one of India's most decorated player in the batting line-up, Virat Kohli, was also missing from the scene, as he had flown back to India for the birth of his first child.

However, a steady Rahane didn't let the challenges affect him and kicked-off this new role with a fine century. Leading from the front, Rahane helped India level the series in Melbourne.

The team then went on to salvage a brilliant draw in Sydney, which saw both Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin bat through pain for over two hours. Following the draw in Sydney, India went on to break a 32-year-old leagacy, making them the first team to beat Australia at the Gabba.

After the victory, Rahane delivered a poignant speech where he appreciated the fighting spirit of his teammates. The video of the speech was shared by BCCI on Saturday.

Here is the video:

“This is a massive massive moment for all of us,” Rahane said.

“What happened in Adelaide and how we came back Melbourne onwards was really good to see.. ek doh nehi all 11 contributed. (applause).”

“Also want to mention Kuldeep and Kartik. I know you did not play a game but I think your attitude was really. We are going to India now, your time will come,” he added.

Earlier, India head coach Ravi Shastri had an emotional moment in the dressing room while addressing his boys after the historic result.

“Guys, I had tears in my eyes, the courage, the resolve, the spirit you guys have shown, you know, is unreal. Not for once you were down (despite the) injuries, the 36 all-out, you know, you had the self-belief in you.

It doesn’t come overnight, this happened over a period of time. But now you have got the self-belief, you can see where you have taken your game as a team.

Today, forget India, the whole world will stand up and salute you. So, remember what you guys have done today. You need to enjoy this moment, don’t let it just get away, but enjoy it as much as you can.

To all the debutants, the support staff, the masseurs, the slingers to everybody, you have all been outstanding,” Shastri said as he was applauded by the players,” Shastri concluded.