IND vs ENG: Captain Kohli lifts 'spirit of cricket' with heart-warming gestures towards Joe Root

Virat Kohli, who is often called out for his aggresive behaviour on the pitch, displayed great sportsmanship on day two of the ongoing Test between India and England in Chennai. The moment took place after Joe Root was dismissed by Shahbaz Nadeem on 218, as Kohli walked upto his counterpart and shook his hands.

The video of the incident was shared by BCCI on their official Twitter handle.

Root, who is playing his 100th Test, became the first batsman to score a double century in their 100th appearance. He also became the seventh cricketer to slam three consecutive 150-plus scores in the same number of matches.

Earlier in the opening day of the ongoing contest, Kohli also garnered appreciation for lifting the spirit of the game. The 33-year-old Indian rushed to Root's aid as the latter suffered a cramp after slog-sweeping R Ashwin for a maximum. The Indian skipper then helped Root stretch his legs, trying to bring some relief for the English skipper.

Leading the side from the front, Root completed his fifth double century in the ongoing Test between India and England in Chennai. Root reached the feat in some style, as he whacked R Ashwin over the long-on fence, making him the first-ever player to complete a double-century in his 100th Test appearance. The right-handed batsman, who has said that England are looking for a gigantic first-inning total, is currently batting on 209, helping his side reach 454/7 at Tea on Day 2 of the opening match.